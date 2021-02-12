 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 comments

Police roundup

  • 0

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Feb. 10-12:

James Earlhart, 35, 2098 River Road, Sneads, failure to appear (petit theft).

Shaneeka Hearns, 29, 1412 Holden Ave., Orlando, violation of state probation.

Levy Mixon, 49, 802 E. Michigan Ave., Bonifay, hold for Holmes County.

Matthew Ashley, 41, 5393 Cotton St., Graceville, failure to register upon establishing a residence, residing within 1,000 feet of a day care. (sex offender status).

Scherrie Booker, 44, 2103 Overpass Road, Campbellton, violation of state probation.

Ruby Wells, 43, 17029 NW 20th St., Blountstown, possession of drug paraphernalia-five counts.

Vincent Gardner, 53, 2863 Pontiac Loop, Cottondale, affray.

Reginald Russ, 49, 2957 Milton Ave., Marianna, violation of state probation, aggravated battery, affray.

JAIL POPULATION: 203

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked in to the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 3-5:

Police Roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police Roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Feb. 6-9:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert