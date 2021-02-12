Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Feb. 10-12:
James Earlhart, 35, 2098 River Road, Sneads, failure to appear (petit theft).
Shaneeka Hearns, 29, 1412 Holden Ave., Orlando, violation of state probation.
Levy Mixon, 49, 802 E. Michigan Ave., Bonifay, hold for Holmes County.
Matthew Ashley, 41, 5393 Cotton St., Graceville, failure to register upon establishing a residence, residing within 1,000 feet of a day care. (sex offender status).
Scherrie Booker, 44, 2103 Overpass Road, Campbellton, violation of state probation.
Ruby Wells, 43, 17029 NW 20th St., Blountstown, possession of drug paraphernalia-five counts.
Vincent Gardner, 53, 2863 Pontiac Loop, Cottondale, affray.
Reginald Russ, 49, 2957 Milton Ave., Marianna, violation of state probation, aggravated battery, affray.
JAIL POPULATION: 203