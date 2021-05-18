Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 15-18:
Daniel Mathis, 37, 455 Harrison St., Chattahoochee, violation of state probation.
Andrew Garrett, 60, 401 SNA Godfrey Ave., Fort Payne, AL, obstruction of public roadway, resisting officer without violence.
Jamarion Chambers, 32, 5020 Cleveland Road, Jacksonville, hold for Jacksonville.
Clayton Baxter, 45, 5707 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Pszczola, 33, 5707 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Esther Earnest, 46, 2671 Obert Road, Cottondale, dealing in stolen property, uttering a forged instrument, grand theft, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Joseph Dickson Jr., 41, 4522 Field Crest Circle, Campbellton, sex offender failure to register vehicle - three counts.
Justin Skipper, 27, 866 Rattlebox Road, Chipley, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
Octxavis Garrett, 34, 5878 Shermanites Road, Greenwood, driving without a license.
Kimberly Hatcher, 53, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Clarence Coleman, 32, 2511 2nd Ave., Alford, non-payment of child support.
Christopher Blanchard, 36, 2619 Heavenly Drive, Marianna, failure to appear, hold for Calhoun County.
Brooke Wilson, 26, 1606 Highway 73 South, Marianna, battery (domestic).
Jonathan Casey, 32, 1606 Highway 73 South, Marianna, battery (domestic).
Kameron Shellman, 29, 111 South Newport, Tampa, driving while license suspended or revoked - habitual.
Akilah Neves, 38, 1320 Overlook Crosstown Court, Tampa, hold For Hillsborough County.
Johnny Brown, 39, 1811 Quail Roost Drive, Cottondale, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Johnny Dennis, 56, 5791 Fort Road, Greenwood, sex offender failure to properly register upon vacating residence, sex offender failure to properly register change to telephone number.
Isaac Morgan, 43, 176 Kings Lake Boulevard, DeFuniak Springs, non child support.
Starlynn Gibson, 43, 2615 Wynn Road, Marianna, neglect of a child-two counts, hold for Holmes County.
Greg Mattox, 50, 1407 North Park Ave., Dothan, AL. grand theft.
Aundra’Yonna Bell, 27, 2425 Carpenter Cemetery Road, Grand Ridge, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine.
Jeremy Kenne, 40, 2539 Milton Ave., Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
Rory Davis, 25, 1290 Jackson Ave., Chipley, grand theft, criminal mischief.
Michael Hamilton, 34, 650 Highway 73, Marianna, fugitive from justice, Houston County, AL.
JAIL POPULATION: 253