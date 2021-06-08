Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from June 5-8:
Demarkis Askew, 26, 14925 NW Gary Lane, Bristol, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Calhoun County.
Joseph Mitchell, 57, 4991 Highway 77, Graceville, resisting without violence.
Andy Biggs, 58, 4350 Biggs Road, Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Darvoush Jones, 44, 4417 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
Jimmy Shiver, 68, 564 New Home Circle, Graceville, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving on permanently revoked driver’s license.
Shemeriah Spears, 22, 2906 Orange St., Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Clarence Carpenter, 41, 4849 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, driving under the influence.
Joshua Selman, 41, 5687 Hartsfield Road, hold for Calhoun County, produce methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor Braxton, 29, 5820 Hansford Road, Marianna, possession of synthetic cannabinoids (Spice).
Brian Lee, 31, 3460 U.S. 231, Cottondale, assault (domestic), battery (domestic).
Angel Jimenez, 33, 401 County Road 130, Bruce, MS, fugitive from justice.
Tonya Crellin, 48, 1916 Highway 71 South, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
Jonathan Branch, 45, 6948 The Home Place Lane, Grand Ridge, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Davanta O’Neal, 24, 3027 Douglas Road, Panama City, hold for Bay County.
Thomas Bell, 18, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, assault or battery on law enforcement officer.
JAIL POPULATION: 259