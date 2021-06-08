Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from June 5-8:

Demarkis Askew, 26, 14925 NW Gary Lane, Bristol, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Calhoun County.

Joseph Mitchell, 57, 4991 Highway 77, Graceville, resisting without violence.

Andy Biggs, 58, 4350 Biggs Road, Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).

Darvoush Jones, 44, 4417 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).

Jimmy Shiver, 68, 564 New Home Circle, Graceville, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving on permanently revoked driver’s license.

Shemeriah Spears, 22, 2906 Orange St., Marianna, battery (domestic violence).

Clarence Carpenter, 41, 4849 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, driving under the influence.