Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 22-24:
Caitlin Sue Haney, 21, 1232 Pittman Hill Road, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
Michael Lance Herndon, 43, 5289 10th St., Malone, bond revoked.
Larry Rushin Jr., 19, 1969 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, violation of county probation.
Leslie Prescott, 33, 1280 Danford Bay Road, Graceville, uttering a forged instrument-two counts, fraudulent use of credit card (two counts), organized fraud (two counts), grand theft.
Buckie Barnes, 31, 1907 Gloster Ave., Sneads, child abuse (three counts), violation of injunction, aggravated assault.
Hank Hussey, 59, 3782 Sweet Pond Road, Greenwood, grand theft, trespass after warning.
Carolyn Kersey, 63, 3359 Woodrest Road, Cottondale, battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Tyreques Choice, 19, 311 Iris Road, Dothan, AL, sexual battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Laurie Baxter, 40, 4457 Farm Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Crystal Jackson, 36, 1217 Old Columbia Road, Blakely, GA, fugitive from justice.
Michael Fuller, 25, 116 Plum St., Ozark, AL, retail theft (felony).
Christopher Edwards, 28, 7502 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, aggravated child abuse.
Christopher Tindell, 4883 Davis Drive, Marianna, failure to appear, non-payment of child support.
Marqcus Angomas, 31, general delivery, Orlando, resisting arrest without violence.
JAIL POPULATION: 237