 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 Comments

Police roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 22-24:

Caitlin Sue Haney, 21, 1232 Pittman Hill Road, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.

Michael Lance Herndon, 43, 5289 10th St., Malone, bond revoked.

Larry Rushin Jr., 19, 1969 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, violation of county probation.

Leslie Prescott, 33, 1280 Danford Bay Road, Graceville, uttering a forged instrument-two counts, fraudulent use of credit card (two counts), organized fraud (two counts), grand theft.

Buckie Barnes, 31, 1907 Gloster Ave., Sneads, child abuse (three counts), violation of injunction, aggravated assault.

Hank Hussey, 59, 3782 Sweet Pond Road, Greenwood, grand theft, trespass after warning.

Carolyn Kersey, 63, 3359 Woodrest Road, Cottondale, battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Tyreques Choice, 19, 311 Iris Road, Dothan, AL, sexual battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Laurie Baxter, 40, 4457 Farm Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support.

Crystal Jackson, 36, 1217 Old Columbia Road, Blakely, GA, fugitive from justice.

Michael Fuller, 25, 116 Plum St., Ozark, AL, retail theft (felony).

Christopher Edwards, 28, 7502 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, aggravated child abuse.

Christopher Tindell, 4883 Davis Drive, Marianna, failure to appear, non-payment of child support.

Marqcus Angomas, 31, general delivery, Orlando, resisting arrest without violence.

JAIL POPULATION: 237

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 15-17:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 18-21:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 11-14:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Sept. 4-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert