Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 15-18:
Jonah Lampkin, 25, 11316 Sawmill Road, Jacksonville, fugitive from justice.
Elizabeth Campbell, 33, 177 DOC Road, Newton, AL, uttering forged instrument-two counts, contributing to the delinquency of a minor-three counts.
Christopher Cobart, 45, 4064 McCrary Drive, Marianna, failure to appear (sexual cyberharassement).
Amanda McCormick, 41, 2030 Cemetery Ave., Sneads, hold for Bay County.
Katana Leasman, 18, 6153 Birchwood Road, Marianna, petit theft-retail.
Margie Marcum, 23, 4381 Clinton St. (Apt. 6), Marianna, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence.
Precious Thorton, 35, 4421 Orchard Pointe Drive, Marianna, aggravated battery, criminal mischief.
Frederico Perez, 21, (numeric and street address unknown), Cantonment, resisting officer without violence.
Cesar Sanchez, 26, (numeric and street address unknown), Cantonment, operating motor vehicle without license, reckless driving with alcohol.
James Pumphrey, 27, 4276 Laflorida Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual).
Emmanuel Avila, 37, 2225 Indian Lake Drive, Moultrie, GA, failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence.
Laron Holland, 34, 2186 Fairview Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
Bradford Biggs, 26, 389 Willow Oaks Road, Ozark, AL, failure to appear, violation of county probation.
Eglon Hussey, 60, 3786 Sweet Pond Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Sir Flood, 37, 310 East Highway 90, Bonifay, driving while license suspended or revoked.
James Gilbert, 69, 959 Joiner Road, Chipley, failure to appear.
JAIL POPULATION: 221
