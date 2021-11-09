Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 6-9:

Christopher Wainwright, 52, 2023 Pike Road, Alford, felony DUI.

Saundra White, 38, 727 East Boulevard, Chipley, battery (domestic violence).

Edward Grourke, 30, 391 Gwen Road, Slocomb, AL, fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly), fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).

Javersse Malcom, 29, 4178 Applewhite St., Greenwood, possession of marijuana with intent.

Ariel Swearington, 29, 2235 Douglas Road, Panama City, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement officer, failure to appear (petit theft), hold for Liberty County.

Theodore Jones, 40, 4514 Cambria St., Jacksonville, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, resisting arrest without violence.

Gregory Basford, 40, 1887 Bethlehem Road, Alford, battery (domestic violence).