Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 20-22:

Deshon Pollocks, 20, 3127 Camp Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release.

Tony Robinson, 44, 16108 SE River St., Blountstown, grand theft.

Fitzgerald Williams, 32, 1938 Wagon Lane, Marianna, hold for another agency, possession of a firearm, ammunition by felon.

Kimberly Smith, 43, 154 Carr Road, Chipley, hold for Calhoun County.

Timothy Brown, 42, 3380 Plantation Circle, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Lekeria Williams, 34, 2923 Harley Drive, Marianna, public assistance fraud.

Ralph Tingley, 25, 1956 Rooks Circle, Cottondale, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill (three counts), reckless discharge of a firearm.

Timothy Gibbs, 40, 3025 Church Hill Drive, Boynton Beach, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with witness, grand theft (more than $20,000).

Eric Greene, 51, 1972 Lockey Drive, Sneads, violation of state probation.

Malisa Owens, 48, 1963 Barannie Lane, Sneads, violation of state probation, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility.

Henry Fain, 50, 17490 NW Gilford, Blountstown, non-payment of child support.

JAIL POPULATION: 250

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
