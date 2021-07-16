Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 14-16:
Kenneth Johnson, 29, 4698 Berkshire Road, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Jessie Coulliette, 46, 1861 Destiny Lane, Marianna, failure to appear (no motor vehicle registration).
Jason Pollock, 40, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Michael Holton, 48, 9560 Sunnehanna Boulevard, Pensacola, hold for Escambia County.
Gabriel Dejkunchorn, 23, 4338 Lafayette St., Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, harassing victim by depriving use of 911.
Gary Wiley, 58, 7711 Laird St., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Robert Coleman, 53, 1209 East 11th Ave., Panama City, failure to appear.
Sa’Hmaad Johnson, 17, 3184 Diana Lane, Marianna, attempted second degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (five counts).
Sadiqua Broomfield, 27, 623 SW Paramore Ave., Madison, failure to appear.
Michael Kincaid, 38, 5255 Carter Loop, Marianna, grand theft of motor vehicle, dealing in stolen property, criminal mischief.
Ric’Tavious Reed, 18, 6783 Rocky Lane, Grand Ridge, accessory after the fact (shooting into an occupied vehicle).
Brian Godwin, 35, 5549 Black Road, Marianna, battery on a person 65 or older.
Melvin Weeks, 25, 2973 Russ St., Marianna, failure to appear, hold for Calhoun County.
Sara Byrge, 36, 4359 Deering St., Marianna, hold for Holmes County.
Curtis Jenkins, 37, 375 Mayflower Drive, Marianna, lewd/ lascivious molestation, lewd/ lascivious conduct.
Amanda Grice, 34, 618 West Powell St., Dothan, AL, retail theft, resisting a merchant.
JAIL POPULATION: 261