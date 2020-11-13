Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 11-13:
Ted Brincefield, 36, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, violation of state probation.
Olen Hunter, 39, 8019 Church St., Sneads, hold for Calhoun County.
Kenshare Grant, 33, 2784 Cobblestone Court, Marianna, altering/removing the serial number from a firearm.
Gregory Hunt, 37, 509 Stewart Road, Chipley, failure to appear (resisting officer without violence), hold for Liberty County.
Franklin Smith, 48, 261 Johnson Road, Cairo, GA, failure to appear (worthless check).
Jaden Lovett, 20, 4541 Baker Lane, Greenwood, hold for Okaloosa County.
Charles Nowell, 37, 5557 Christmas Road, Campbellton, hold for Holmes County.
JAIL POPULATION: 200
