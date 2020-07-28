Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from July 24-28:
James Slay, 45, 2146 Shadow Bay, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (permit obscene or harassing phone calls).
Ronnie Bass, 43, 8924 Clear Lake Drive, Youngstown, hold for Bay Co.
Jennifer Nelson, 36, 208 Rockdale Court, Dothan, AL, possession of firearm/ammo by convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana.
Nickey Warren, 43, 7979 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Seminole, aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Timothy Burnett, 49, 6261 Hartfield Road, Greenwood, dealing in stolen property.
Morris Henderson, 45, 6667 Brushy Pond Road, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic).
Micheal Maddox, 51, 1832 Destiny Lane, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sarah Sizemore, 34, 1765A Virginia St., Alford, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Steven Jones, 33, 1358 Linda Anne Drive, Tallahassee, driving under the influence.
Dewey Wells, 68, 20877 NE Magnolia St., Blountstown, criminal mischief.
Martina Tate, 34, 21 Walter Martin Drive NE 1384, Fort Walton Beach, obstruction without violence, trespass.
Michael Logsdon, 28, 2650 Lovewood Road, Cottondale, driving under the influence.
Ottis Holloway, 56, 2965 Sunset Drive, Marianna, trespass other than structure or conveyance.
Summer McGuire, 26, P.O. Box 254, Sargent, GA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane Love, 28, 2752 Panhandle Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.
James McClain, 24, 5323 Alliance Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.
Angela Trim, 42, 1220 Country Lane, Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Braxton, 44, 3101 Rushin Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation, non-child support.
Diquan Long, 24, 2973 Russ St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 205
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.