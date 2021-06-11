Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 9-11:

Douglas Pelham, 49, 1018 White Ave., Graceville, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taquavius Robbins, 27, 26221 SW 139 Court, Homestead, driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving.

Justin Stephenson, 39, 4463 Fairfax Road, Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (domestic).

Bobby Bettis, 50, 7339 Green Acres Road, Donalsonville, GA, failure to appear (petit theft, trespass).

Meredity Dooley, 38, 14 Marina Cove Drive, Niceville, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kenshare Grant, 33, 2784 Cobblestone Court, Marianna, failure to appear (altering/removing serial number from firearm), violation of conditional release.

Stephon Johnson, 23, 4210 Cedar Street, Marianna, no driver’s license, no vehicle registration.