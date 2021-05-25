Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 22-25:

Vikki Stephens, 41, 6667 Brushy Pond Road, Grand Ridge, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Callie Keen, 34, 590 2nd St., Old Town, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Sharp, 65, NE St. (no numeric address provided), Pensacola, non child support.

Kuulei Bailey, 25, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, petit theft, obstruction without violence.

Maurice Bennett, 55, 2406 Mayberry Lane, Marianna, driving while license suspended (knowingly).

Nicholas Goodlet, 27, 4656 Bonnie Hill Road, Chattahoochee, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Lewis, 43, 6086 Raymar Lane, Marianna, driving while license suspended (knowingly), attaching tag not assigned, possession of methamphetamine.