Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 22-25:
Vikki Stephens, 41, 6667 Brushy Pond Road, Grand Ridge, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Callie Keen, 34, 590 2nd St., Old Town, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Sharp, 65, NE St. (no numeric address provided), Pensacola, non child support.
Kuulei Bailey, 25, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, petit theft, obstruction without violence.
Maurice Bennett, 55, 2406 Mayberry Lane, Marianna, driving while license suspended (knowingly).
Nicholas Goodlet, 27, 4656 Bonnie Hill Road, Chattahoochee, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Lewis, 43, 6086 Raymar Lane, Marianna, driving while license suspended (knowingly), attaching tag not assigned, possession of methamphetamine.
Pete Roedell, 32, 4203 Oak St., Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Donald Sparks, 26, 2920 Harrison St., Marianna, no valid driver’s license, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, carrying concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting with violence, assault or battery on law enforcement officer-two counts.
Melvin Johnson, 54, 552 McMillan Road, Chattahoochee, driving under the influence and property damage.
Eddie Free, 55, 317 Emmons Drive, Dothan, AL, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).
William Wagner, 52, 3020 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Kevin Herrman, 29, 1327 North Division St., Davenport, Iowa, failure to appear, violation of conditional release.
Marvin Bonine, 57, 7591 U.S. Highway 90, Sneads, hold for Wakulla County.
Kuulei Bailey, 25, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, failure to redeliver hired/leased property.
Gary Turner, 35, 5746 Bailey St., Graceville, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 247