Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 20-23:
Gregory Cannady, 37, 1113 Ocheesee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.
British Robinson, 51, 500 S Lanier Road, Havana, sentenced to 30 months FDOC, hold for Gadsden County.
Isaac Brown, 69, 3062 Sylvania Road, Vernon, driving under the influence.
Demarquis Bell, 30, 4437 Orchard Point Drive, Mariana, no valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams, carrying a concealed weapon.
Adam French, 38, 547 Satellite Road, Graceville, driving under the influence.
Natera Sims, 22, 3567 Sylvania Plantation Road, Greenwood, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
Yovani Perez, 25, 2867 Flamingo Lane, Marianna, no valid driver’s license.
Khadesia Baker, 25, 620 Rice Road, Chattahoochee, driving under the influence.
Adam Jablonski, 33, 2646 Wesley Road, Cottondale, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keirra Butler, 27, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, no valid driver’s license.
James Wright, 58, 3117 Debra Boulevard, Panama City, hold for Washington and Walton counties.
Darryl Basford, 59, 7786 Lake Seminole Road, Sneads, hold for Calhoun County.
Joel English, 30, 5191 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, burglary of a structure, petit theft.
Amal Howard, 22, 27976 St. Rose Road, Grand Ridge, battery on disabled adult.
Zachary Weston, 31, 16888 NW 22nd Ave., Blountstown, violation of state probation.
Delontrey Dixon, 20, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Lakia Garrett, 34, 3124 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended.
Zachary Chambliss, 30, 1673 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence).
Craig Sorrell, 37, 1875 Brock Road, Alford, driving under the influence.
Connith Harris, 47, 2051 Porter Ave., Grand Ridge, false report of fire.
Troy Bryant, 28, 5732 Chapman Lane, Graceville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
JAIL POPULATION: 217