Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 20-22:
Glen Jackson, 19, 505 South Washington St., Columbia, AL, burglary of a structure-five counts, grand theft-three counts, grand theft of a firearm, felony criminal mischief, petit theft-two counts.
Bud Clark, 38, 327 Omussee Creek Road, Columbia, AL, burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, petit theft.
Precious Thornton, 35, 408 Abner Road, Spartanburg, SC, aggravated battery, tampering with witness, criminal mischief under $200.
Sandy Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, 9704 Willow Way, Tampa, no valid driver’s license.
Laurie Baxter, 39, 4457 Farm Road, Marianna, driving without a license.
Ayena Carter, 40, 812 Williams Ave., Dothan, AL, hold for DOC.
Michael Dempsey, 59, 742 Sunday Road, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia).
Curtis Lawson, 31, 5261 10th Ave., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
Keenan Dunlap, 26, 2416 Davis Lake Road, Pine Mountain, GA, violation of state probation.
Caleb Fasold, 29, 111 Diego Court, Pensacola, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus Killings, 35, 2921 Sunset Drive, Marianna, felony battery.
Master Gingpho, 19, 2606 Sherrick Drive, Dothan, AL, no vehicle registration.
Jennifer Davis, 43, 80 Fleetside Court, Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.
Shane Love, 28, 6122 Bolivia Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Farren, 27, 1988 Clayton Road, Chipley, failure to appear (driving under the influence, refusal to submit to breathalyzer).
Eric Curry, 42, 2937 Harley Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 198