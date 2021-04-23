Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 21-23:
Joseph Simpson, 36, 3470 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, failure to appear (trespass).
Alex Delgado, 20, 20120 SW 124 Place, Miami, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving.
Felicia Galarza, 30, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, hold for DOC.
Stephen Lemieux, 40, 1973 Dove Rest Drive, Marianna, hold for Gulf County.
Jason Thomas, 22, 882 Melody Lane, Chipley, failure to appear (leaving scene without giving information - damage more than $50).
Brysun Patrick, 22, 653 7th St., Chipley, violation of conditional release.
Robert Switzer, 38, 1405 Forest Drive, Chipley, grand theft, false declaration of ownership.
Zachary Sexton, 31, 16888 NW 22nd St., Blountstown, violation of state probation.
Tevarus Matthews, 26, 8068 Eugenia St., Sneads, child abuse.
Willie Bell, 63, 2883 Thorton Lane, Marianna, driving without a driver’s license.
Jean Littles, 27, 2864 Borden St., Marianna, hold for Washington County, resisting arrest without violence, possession of drug.
Carol Sabbath, 70, 301 Highway 13, Collonwood, TN, worthless checks.
Richard Jarrett, 63, Bonifay Nursing Home, Bonifay, failure to appear.
Octavian Davis, 43, 8012 Railroad Lane, Sneads, violation of state probation, felony battery, misuse of 911.
Jason Sinagub, 47, 145 Delonia Drive, Dothan, AL, fugitive from justice.
JAIL POPULATION: 259