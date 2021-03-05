Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from March 2-5:
Devin Ranew, 27, 4936 Satin Drive, Bascom, grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Gustavo Vega, 22, 915 Woodlawn Trail, Smyrna, GA, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
Earnest Wambles, 63, 7883 Seminole St., Sneads, possession of methamphetamine.
Gabriel Clemons, 38, 3800 Skyview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, burglary of a structure-unarmed, petit theft, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence.
Megan Dennis, 35, 2309 Downhome Road, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry Neel, 50, 2309 Downhome Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone.
Ehriga Uyosue, 31, 2923 Harley Drive, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quenn Pearson, 29, 2087 Morgan Loop, Sneads, violation of conditional release.
Jeffrey Edenfield, 57, 2754 Highway 2, Campbellton, attempted felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Browne, 72, 4521 Carlyss Drive, Carlyss, LA, organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of an elderly person, money laundering.
Arthur Smith, 42, 1913 St. Ives, Stockbridge, GA, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance (MDPV).
Glen Williams, 40, 5980 Fort Road, Greenwood, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance (MDPV).
Kezia Watford, 30, 1105 Crestline Drive, Dothan, AL, operating motor vehicle without license.
Jonathan Brown, 25, 19869 Bar G Ranch Road, Altha, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Herndon, 42, 5280 10th St., Malone, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of burglary tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle-two counts.
Ivy Diaz, 24,5280 10th St., Malone, grand theft of a motor vehicle-two counts.
Tommy Jackson, 29, 1469 Jays Trail, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of MDMA, possession of Alprazolam (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle-two counts.