Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from March 2-5:

Devin Ranew, 27, 4936 Satin Drive, Bascom, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Gustavo Vega, 22, 915 Woodlawn Trail, Smyrna, GA, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).

Earnest Wambles, 63, 7883 Seminole St., Sneads, possession of methamphetamine.

Gabriel Clemons, 38, 3800 Skyview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, burglary of a structure-unarmed, petit theft, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence.

Megan Dennis, 35, 2309 Downhome Road, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Neel, 50, 2309 Downhome Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone.

Ehriga Uyosue, 31, 2923 Harley Drive, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia.