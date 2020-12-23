 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period:

Jessica Stevens, 28, 12902 Front Beach Road, Panama City, violation of state probation.

Brian Hall, 60, 6926 Wolf Pond Road, Bascom, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 201

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
