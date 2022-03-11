Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 8-11:
William Glass, 40, 2417 Phillips Road, Cottondale, criminal mischief, battery (domestic violence).
George Harris, 36, 12261 NW Otter Lane, Clarksville, hold for Franklin and Calhoun counties.
Stephen Jones, 42, 5042 Island Club Drive, Fort Lauderdale, failure to appear (driving under the influence with property damage/personal injury).
Kimberly Duffell, 45, 1017 10th Ave., Graceville, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).
Julie Dunklin, 49, 15902 NE State Road 65, Hosford, felony petit theft.
Justin Smith, 35, 838 Faith Ave., Graceville, non-payment of child support.
Christopher Arant, 43, 1555 County Road 81, Prattville, AL, violation of state probation.
Courtney Brown, 39, 4448 Cool Emerald Drive, Tallahassee, non-payment of child support.
Daniel Villalon, 43, 196 East Picasso Circle, DeFuniak Springs, sexual assault (victim less that 12), lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious behavior.
Karen Dalafave, 56, 4317 Deering St. (Apt. B), Marianna, battery - domestic (felony).
Aaron Smolen, 24, 644 Pearson St., Chipley, failure to appear.
Skyler Anderson, 31, 444 North Adams St., Quincy, violation of state probation.
Allen Smith, 31, 6976 Florida Street, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.
JAIL POPULATION: 226