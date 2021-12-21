Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 18-21:
George Holton, 39, 35 South Main St., Chattahoochee, false ID given to law enforcement officer, trespass.
Laquinta Washington, 38, 4417 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, neglect of child-three counts.
David Forbes, 40, 6876 Shady Oak Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Paul Bamberg, 64, 7017 Bamburg Lane, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended-habitual.
Connith Harris, 47, 2050 Holland Ave., Sneads, violation of state probation.
Marisely Adan, 39, 2575 North St., Cottondale, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended, possession of cannabis (under 20 grams), introduction of contraband.
Andrew Phillips, 31, 50 Fawn Drive, Webb, AL, retail theft, grand theft.
Anthony Silbernagel, 32, 50 Fawn Drive, Webb, AL, retail theft, grand theft.
Gary Powell, 39, 6791 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction without violence.
Calvin McCoy, 60, 733 Pine St., Hayneville, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Franklin McLemore, 63, 679 S Ball St., Slocomb, AL, disorderly intoxication.
Autumn Boylston, 26, 2877 Church St., Vernon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Cameron Peterson, 23, 4480 Stoney River Drive, Mulberry, violation of probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 252