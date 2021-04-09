Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 7-9:
Brandon Harris, 32, 2046 Wesley Road, Cottondale, hold for Calhoun County.
Crystal Jackson, 35, 1217 Old Columbia Road, Blakeley, GA, burglary of a structure-five counts, grand theft-three counts, grand theft firearm, felony criminal mischief, petit theft-two counts.
Dustin Scroggins, 21, 264 Butler Road, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), hold for Holmes County.
Teddy Simpson, 33, 4366 South St., Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Jeffery Quesenberry, 59, no known address, violation of parole.
Hali Smith, 28, 17584 NW 11th St., Blountstown, possession of controlled substance.
Adrian Kelly, 30, 1268 Spivey Road, Grand Ridge, child abuse.
Alejandro Rondon, 28, 1962 Lewis Lane, Bonifay, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Whitmire, 30, 1962 Lewis Lane, Bonifay, hold for Bay County, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a law enforcement officer (providing false name).
Darrell Montgomery, 50, 2536 Park Ave., Alford, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual.
William Axtman Jr., 21, 5158 Oakland Circle, Greenwood, violation of county probation.
William Branham, 47, 83 Boardwalk Road, Princeton, NC, hold for St. Lucie County.
Kayla Cowan, 33, 2870 Penn Ave., Marianna, hold for Bay County.
Crystal Wimbush, 46, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Erica Olds, 33, 5066 Wilmington Court, Campbellton, hold for Bay County.
Marion Marshall, 50, 2875 Orange St, Marianna, voyeurism-two counts.
Robert Beasley, 30, 2913 Wynn St., Marianna, petit theft, false information to pawn items-less than $300.
Summer Plass Arnold, 43, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 243