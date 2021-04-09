Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 7-9:

Brandon Harris, 32, 2046 Wesley Road, Cottondale, hold for Calhoun County.

Crystal Jackson, 35, 1217 Old Columbia Road, Blakeley, GA, burglary of a structure-five counts, grand theft-three counts, grand theft firearm, felony criminal mischief, petit theft-two counts.

Dustin Scroggins, 21, 264 Butler Road, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), hold for Holmes County.

Teddy Simpson, 33, 4366 South St., Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).

Jeffery Quesenberry, 59, no known address, violation of parole.

Hali Smith, 28, 17584 NW 11th St., Blountstown, possession of controlled substance.

Adrian Kelly, 30, 1268 Spivey Road, Grand Ridge, child abuse.

Alejandro Rondon, 28, 1962 Lewis Lane, Bonifay, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.