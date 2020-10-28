Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 24-27:

John Kane, 36, 7107 Penny Way, Panama City, hold for Calhoun County.

Nichole Killeeen, 33, 2793 Merwin Ave., Jacksonville, violation of state probation.

Melissa Cody, 32, 3170 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Pelham, 28, 955 12th Ave., Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, violation of state probation.

Ivory Broxton, 30,1612 Lincoln Ave., Panama City, hold for Bay County, possession of a firearm by a felon, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence.

Jaramin McKinnie, 33, 2964 Milton Ave., Marianna, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of drug, resisting officer without violence, concealed weapon by felon, possession of firearm by felon, violation of state probation.