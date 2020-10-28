 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 24-27:

John Kane, 36, 7107 Penny Way, Panama City, hold for Calhoun County.

Nichole Killeeen, 33, 2793 Merwin Ave., Jacksonville, violation of state probation.

Melissa Cody, 32, 3170 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Pelham, 28, 955 12th Ave., Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, violation of state probation.

Ivory Broxton, 30,1612 Lincoln Ave., Panama City, hold for Bay County, possession of a firearm by a felon, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence.

Jaramin McKinnie, 33, 2964 Milton Ave., Marianna, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of drug, resisting officer without violence, concealed weapon by felon, possession of firearm by felon, violation of state probation.

Stephen Broxton, 50, 5470 Pearl St. (Apt. 2), Graceville, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams), violation of conditional release.

Tillman McCroan, 37, 23336 NE State Road 69, Blountstown, violation of state probation.

Trevor Philmon, 29, 2081 Church St., Marianna, aggravated assault with a firearm, felony battery, felony possession of a firearm or ammunition, obstruction without violence.

Roger Amyx, 52, 159 Hamilton Road, Montgomery, AL, driving under the influence.

James Bell, 43, 708 Church St. (Lot 1), Perry, violation of probation.

Jonkerous Cody, 20, 3484 Highway 71 North, Marianna, failure to appear.

JAIL POPULATION: 203

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
