Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during latest available reporting period, Feb. 19-21:

Victoria Flynn, 29, 1747 Highway 79, Bonifay, violation of conditional release.

Traci Bolin, 53, 6153 Birchwood Road, Marianna, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to DUI test.

Maurice Bennett, 56, 2406 Mayberry Lane, Marianna, petit theft, violation of county probation.

Jaquacion Hall, 26, 5596 Fort Road, Greenwood, barbiturate sell, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), marijuana sell, cocaine sell, opium or derivative traffic, flee/elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked, use/display, etc. weapon during a felony.

Cameron Arline, 22, 1727 Illinois Ave., Lynn Haven, resisting officer without violence, hold for Bay County.

JAIL POPULATION: 238

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
