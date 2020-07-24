Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from July 22-24:
Gary Wiley, 57, 4830 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, lewd and lascivious molestation.
Adolfo Maldonado, 41, 228 Bay Meadow Drive, Kissimmee, failure to appear.
Michael Smith, 46, 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, violation of state probation.
Earnest Wambles, 62, 7857 Raymond Lane, Sneads, petit theft.
Josh Patrick, 45, 5959 Hundred Acres Drive, Marianna, failure to appear.
Gary Basford, 45, 3395 Riley Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
John Fiorot, 38, 2778 Penn Ave., Marianna, failure to appear (no motorcycle endorsement).
Karen Dalafave, 55,4317 Deering St., battery.
Kevin Pelham, 41, 5374 Webb St., Graceville, failure to appear (battery,resisting arrest), assault on person 65 years of age or older, possession of controlled substance.
Daquin Simmons, 42, 2875 Borden St., Marianna, sale or delivery of methamphetamine, sale or delivery of marijuana.
Timothy Hall, 33, 16132 SE Palm St., Blountstown, hold for Broward County.
Aneas Myrick, 18, 5329 Ceiley St., Graceville, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, discharging firearm in public, battery.
Jawaun Daniels, 18, 5179 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, principal to armed burglary of a conveyance-three counts, principal to grand theft of firearms-six counts.
JAIL POPULATION: 205
