Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 10-13:
Jennifer Hanks, 48, 8102 Pope St., Sneads, failure to appear (battery on law enforcement office, resisting with violence).
Clifford Gallop, 59, 4109 Woodville Road, Milton, hold for Escambia County.
James Barnes, 38, 322 East Pershing St., Tallahassee, hold for Calhoun County.
William Harris, 52, 202 Courson Alley, Kinston, AL, grand theft.
Scarlett Tygart, 22, 439 Silver Lane, Marianna, criminal mischief.
Quintin Thomas, 38, 16115 SE County Road 169, Blountstown, trafficking in methamphetamine.
Ashley Wright, 22, 2197 Mohawk Trail, Sneads, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaac Mount, 43, 6676 Biscayne Road, Bascom, violation of conditional release.
Darren Jackson, 34, 2 Angle St., Chattahoochee, child abuse.
Aimee Smith, 32, 82 Veterans Road, Santa Rosa Beach, grand theft motor vehicle.
Brendon Ramsey, 26, 5249 Johns Lane, Marianna, criminal mischief, assault.
Krissi Bryant, 24, 2843 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, battery - domestic.
Shannon Hartsfield, 31, 1022 East Cottonwood Highway, Dothan, AL, failure to appear.
Jonathan Gilley, 26, 2843 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, battery - domestic.
Aaron Nettles, 61, 3814 Happiness Ave., Montgomery, AL, failure to appear.
Carrie Quinlin, 30, 4105 Bunny Trail, Marianna, forgery/uttering - 20 counts, grand theft, trafficking in stolen property.
Larry Gray Jr., 36, 2640 Church St., Cottondale, domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery upon a juvenile, tampering with victim/depriving of 911 service.
JAIL POPULATION: 243