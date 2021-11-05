Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 3-5:

Jesse McDaniel, 40, 4186 Peanut Road, Cottondale, battery (domestic violence), criminal mischief.

Maria Perez Develasquez, 50, 4757 Watson St., Marianna, allowing unauthorized person to drive.

Norquekes Calhoun, 31, 4242 Cooper Lane, Marianna, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, operating motor vehicle without license, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Cody Leger, 23, 71st St. (no numeric address provided), Daleville, AL, burglary with damage over $1,000, felony criminal mischief, grand theft motor vehicle, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, failure to appear (leaving the scene of accident without leaving information), violation of conditional release.

Antwan Sims, 44, 3096 Bumpnose Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support.

Ethan Grant, 27, 4271 Mercedes Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.