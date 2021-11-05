 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 Comments

Police roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 3-5:

Jesse McDaniel, 40, 4186 Peanut Road, Cottondale, battery (domestic violence), criminal mischief.

Maria Perez Develasquez, 50, 4757 Watson St., Marianna, allowing unauthorized person to drive.

Norquekes Calhoun, 31, 4242 Cooper Lane, Marianna, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, operating motor vehicle without license, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Cody Leger, 23, 71st St. (no numeric address provided), Daleville, AL, burglary with damage over $1,000, felony criminal mischief, grand theft motor vehicle, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, failure to appear (leaving the scene of accident without leaving information), violation of conditional release.

Antwan Sims, 44, 3096 Bumpnose Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support.

Ethan Grant, 27, 4271 Mercedes Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Daniel Grice, 31, 4101 Howard Circle, Marianna, lewd and lascivious molestation (two counts), lewd and lascivious conduct, tampering with a victim.

Shawn Belvins, 22, 1187 Highway 231, Alford, child abuse (two counts).

Adam Jeffery, 39, 2496 First Ave., Alford, failure to appear.

JAIL POPULATION: 264

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 30-Nov. 2:

POLICE ROUNDUP
Crime-and-courts

POLICE ROUNDUP

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 27-29:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 23-26:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 20-22:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 16-19:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 13-15:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert