Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 6-8:

Chasen Pittman, 24, 2871 Highway 90, Marianna, trespass property other than structure or conveyance.

Equilla Brown, 49, 2933 Milton Ave., Apt. 8D, Marianna, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).

Timothy Smith, 45, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Javion Highsmith, 17, 3346 Calhoun Road, Greenwood, robbery by sudden snatching.

Jesse Price, 41, 6417 Durham Road, Marianna, trafficking methamphetamine (over 14 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Fenn, 47, 1831 South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Altamonte Springs, violation of state probation.

Alfonso Graham, 23, 1710 MLK Jr. Boulevard, Bartow, failure to appear.

Jeffrey Smith, 40, 1201 County Road 7702, Ramer, AL, failure to appear.