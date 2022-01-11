Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 8-11:
Casey Wilson, 40, 13041 Timbercrest Road, Fountain, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Joshua Caraway, 36, 2731 NW Mary Florence Drive, Fountain, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.
Roderick Edwards, 45, 1731 NW 34th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, battery on facility employee.
Catherean Myers, 72, 4144 Herring Ave., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Belinda Jones, 38, 1760 Arizona St., Alford, public assistance fraud, uttering forged bills - two counts, petit theft - two counts.
Shane Riddles, 44, 5564 Paddlewheel Drive, Milton, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dominique Reading, 34, 2712 Sherwood Drive, Bonifay, felony criminal mischief.
Thomas Bell, 18, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Devonta Jones, 27, 108 7th Ave., Ashford, AL, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance.
Joshua Brigman, 30, 200 Heron Cove Drive, Enterprise, AL, DUI with property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident.
Angelica Jackson, 19, 1852 Ivy Lane, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence).
Samuel Jones, 44, 545 Val Deria Drive, Orange Park, failure to appear.
Gary Davis, 26, 417 Applewhite St., Greenwood, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, trespassing after warning, resisting arrest without violence.
Jerry Bodie, 46, 5445 Brown St., Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gabriel Gaulet, 39, 23203 NW Watson Road, Altha, hold for Bay County.
Jonathan Tipton, 37, 4769 Sheffield Drive, Marianna, assault (domestic violence).
JAIL POPULATION: 253