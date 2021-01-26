Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 23-26:
Roberta Vargo, 26, 2841 Rockwell St., Marianna, simple battery.
Chase Powell, 19, 5273 Peanut Road, Graceville, violation of state probation, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving.
Ashley Davis, 23, 4222 Fieldstone Court, Marianna, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, domestic battery.
Stephen Palmer, 42, 93 Dune Lake Circle, Santa Rosa Beach, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
Gjerith McKinnie, 59, 4168 Lafayette St., Marianna, affray.
Erica Myrick, 36,4168 Lafayette St., Marianna, affray.
Resee McKinnie-Ward, 29, 5265 Pleasant St., Graceville, affray, driving without a driver’s license.
Cheyane Leggio, 20, 4208 Woodberry Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Rhonnie Caldwell, 21, 2428 Equestrian Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Leonard Halsey, 52, 2873 Cedar Hill Drive, Marianna, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.