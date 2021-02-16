 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County Jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 13-16:

Joseph Peterson, 44, 55610 Browntown Road, Graceville, hold for Bay County.

Michael James, 28, 2920 Harrison St., Marianna, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bucanan Boggs, 20, 214 Highway 73, Marianna, robbery.

Terri Butler, 35, 6347 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, grand theft of motor vehicle, burglary of unoccupied structure, petit theft.

Alfonso Cantero, 20, 83 Perez Lane, Quincy, giving false name to law enforcement officer, hold for Bay County.

Zachary Harris, 50, 4427 Dunaway Road, Bascom failure to appear-two counts (violation of injunction-two counts)

Bobby Loveless, 71, 124 Old Moores Mill Road, Brenam, GA, driving while license suspended (habitual).

Lavana Bolt, 52, 5462 Millcreek Road, Graceville, violation of injunction of protection(domestic violence), criminal mischief, burglary to structure.

Allan McNelis, 73, 6 Marie Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft.

Jennie Jackson, 36, 1346A Mill Road, Alford, violation of probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 209

