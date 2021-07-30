Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 28-30:
Chris Bevins, 38, 4655 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, shooting deadly missile into dwelling/building (eight counts), discharge of a firearm in public (eight counts), using a firearm under the influence, criminal mischief over $1,000.
Anthony Husband, 2340 Hollister Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Savannha Meola, 25, 6410 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
William Grimsley, 23, 7911 Thomas Drive, Panama City, hold for Bay County.
Ivin Ramsey, 38, 4991 State Road 77, Graceville, aggravated assault-domestic violence, battery—domestic violence.
William Suber, 40, 317 North 13th St., Quincy, failure to appear.
Josh Patrick, 46, 5959 Hundred Acre Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Darryl Douglas, 34, 2652 Salem Church Road, Sneads, non child support-two counts.
Christopher Johnson, 38, 1911 Gloster Ave., Sneads, failure to appear.
Jaquan Jordan, 24, 111 Headstrom Drive, Dothan, AL, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Jacob Berneir, 35, 2172 Morris Road, Alford, disorderly conduct.
Cedricus Brown, 20, 5755 Oscar Road, Greenwood, retail theft, obstructing a merchant.
Quason Perry, 23, 2871 London Road, Cottondale, non-payment of child support.
Kathy Lock, 29, 1570 Blount Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.
Twena Johnson, 38, 5423 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual, resisting without violence.
Gary Phillips, 66, 1155 McKeown Road, Quincy, driving under the influence.
Devin Ranew, 28, 4936 Satin Road, Bascom, violation of state probation, hold for Bay County.
JAIL POPULATION: 266