Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the Dec. 30 reporting period:
Preston Evans, 52, 5291 Cliff St., Graceville, battery-domestic violence.
Carey Hendriex, 43, 4208 Woodberry Road, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Miller, 44, 705 Dusy St., Dothan, AL, driving while license expired.
Timothy Coulliette, 32, 1882 Tobe Lane, Marianna, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, felony battery.
Malisa Owens, 47, 1963 Barannie Lane, Sneads, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, exploitation of the elderly, uttering a forged instrument.
JAIL POPULATION: 207