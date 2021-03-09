Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 6-9:
Hector Simmons, 55, 500 Obama Boulevard, Quincy, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving.
Shannon Hartsfield, 30, 1022 E Cottonwood Highway, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (dealing in stolen property).
Joshua Reagan, 33, 824 McKeown Road, Chattahoochee, violation of state probation.
Robert Blair, 50, 480 Dolphin St., Port St. Joe, violation of state probation.
Bethanie Yawn, 18, 4170 Hickory Lane, Marianna, no driver’s license, no vehicle registration.
Gretchen Knighten, 34, homeless, hold for Bay County.
Krissy Overby, 29, 2534 Eastgate Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic). Michael Lance Herndon
Aundra’Yonna Bell, 27, 2425 Carpenter Cemetery Road, Grand Ridge, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in a controlled substance-two counts (methamphetamine, cocaine).
Terrance Watford, 34, 209 Martin Luther King St., Bonifay, driving under the influence, with property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Naikel Bass, 27, 912 N Sims St., Bainbridge, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked-2nd offense.
Jadrian Gilbert, 31, 5329 Finn Road, Campbellton, failure to appear-two counts, sale of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a narcotic house, possession of ammo by convicted felon, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, convicted felon in possession of a firearm-two counts, trafficking in a controlled substance-two counts (cocaine, methamphetamine).
Richard Bracewell, 56, 7155A Shady Drive Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Justin Lester, 33, 5165 Oakland Drive, Greenwood, violation of community control, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
Tony Manning, 33, 2927 Harley Drive, Marianna, shooting/throwing missile into dwelling, vehicle, violation of probation.
Roy Ezra, 37, 300 N Herring St., Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended-habitual.
Harvey Sanchez-Garcia, 37, 2116 Morgan Loop, Sneads, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.