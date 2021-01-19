 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 16-19:

Terra Lowery, 28, 1600 Pullin Road (Apt. 5D), Tallahassee, hold for Leon County.

Jerrell Potter, 33, 68 Chevette St., Kinsey, AL, battery-domestic violence by strangulation, threats to public officials.

Savannah Botello, 19, 38 Gold Canyon Road, Kyle, Texas, operating motor vehicle without license, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skyler Anderson, 30, 444 North Adams St., Quincy, aggravated assault without intent to kill, burglary of unoccupied structure.

Erica Cobb, 35, 5926 Neals Landing Road, Bascom, driving under the influence.

Keiona Pollock, 24, 4433 Orchard Point, Marianna, aggravated assault, burglary of a structure or conveyance (armed), criminal mischief.

Charles Nowell, 37, 5557 Christmas Road, Campbellton, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence.

JAIL POPULATION: 197

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
