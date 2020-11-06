Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 3-6:
Chad Vickery, 39, 2440 White Pond Road, Alford, burglary, grand theft.
Donald Lynch, 45, 2440 White Pond Road, Alford, violation of state probation.
Deborah Carnley, 44, 2204 Bridgecreek Road, Marianna, exploitation of an elderly person greater than $10,000.
Ian Rogers, 32,6266 Cemetery Ave., Grand Ridge, failure to appear (driving while license suspended).
Terry Gilbert, 61, 2570 Obert Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Sanchez Davis, 40, 1825 Ham Pond Road, Sneads, sale of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Gibson, 41, 740 Sparkleberry Circle, Chipley, violation of county probation, hold for Washington County.
David Kirkland, 33, 6989 Parramore Road, Sneads, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling (unarmed)-three counts, criminal mischief-less than $200.
Raymond Connor, 31, 1592 Highway 173, Graceville, order revoking bond.
Thomas Racaniello, 39,4653 Evans Lane, Malone, robbery, domestic battery by strangulation.
JAIL POPULATION: 203
