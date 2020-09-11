Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 9-11:
William Santivvasci, 40, 5454 Ninth St., Malone, failure to appear (driving while license suspended).
Anthony Warren, 43, 6343 Blue Arrow Drive, Marianna, misuse of 911.
James Love, 50, 1748 Hawaii St., Alford, violation of state probation.
Derrick Hogan, 43, 1418 Carmichael Drive, Chipley, violation of state probation.
Darryl Miller, 43, 1001 Tucker St. (Apt. A), Tallahassee, violation of state probation.
Quinton Cook, 38, 1892 Hundley Road, Slocomb, AL, possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Kimble, 20, 669 Gregory St., Chattahoochee, hold for Leon County.
Norene Boyd, 57, 5292 Brown St., Graceville, possession of methamphetamine.
Karla Daffin Smith, 49, 982 Hope Ave., Graceville, hold for Washington County.
John Edison, 44, 8909 Georgia Highway 62, Blakely, GA, violation of state probation.
Paul Moore, 21, 3806 Little Zion Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.
John Shuck, 24, 1103 West 28th Place, Panama City, trespass, felony criminal mischief.
Jamie Orr, 25, 12351 Highway 20, Bristol, hold for Liberty County, grand theft of motor vehicle, aiding the escape of an inmate.
Joshua Walker, 21, 4341 Kelson Ave., Marianna, failure to appear.
Cody Coley, 24, 5161 5th Ave., Malone, violation of conditional release.
Crystal Exley, 35, 7741 Betty Louise Drive, Panama City, driving under the influence.
Milton Jefferson, 40, 1262 Bayberry Drive, Tallahassee, grand theft, resisting officer without violence.
Chris McKinney, 22, 1822 Mayfair Road, Tallahassee, grand theft, resisting officer without violence.
