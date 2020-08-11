Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:
Christopher Carter, 38, 3050 Sapp Road, Cottondale, domestic battery by strangulation, grand theft auto, violation of injunction for protection.
Clarissa McLeod, 38, 602 S Lena St. (Apt. B10), Dothan, AL, unlawful compensation-four counts, introduction of contraband-two counts (tobacco/nicotine, communications), sexual misconduct, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, interference with prisoners.
Gregory Parham, 46, 3221 Little Zion Road, Sneads, battery, resisting officer without violence.
Amanda Self, 40, 3033 Magnolia St., Marianna, domestic battery.
Steven Mantecon, 21, 7929 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, murder.
Ryan Shores, 30, 1843 Church St. (Lot C), Marianna, driving under the influence.
Nickalus Sims, 37, 5843 Mt. Tabor Road, Greenwood, driving under the influence.
Justin Oliver, 32, 7873 Sue Ellen St., Sneads, violation of state probation.
Lea Ann Farmer, 40, (numeric address not provided), Marianna, battery (domestic violence), criminal mischief.
Norris Adkins, 26, 2792 Caledonia St., Marianna, trespass.
Octavin Davis, 42, 2937 Graves St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Jason Hayes, 37, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
JAIL POPULATION: 205
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.