Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 30-Nov. 2:
Kenneth McRoy, 47, 2598 Front Road, Cottondale, failure to register as sex offender, failure to register internet identifiers as sex offender, driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence.
Ronnie Stewart, 43, 5390 Turk Road, Marianna, felony battery.
Christopher Carter, 39, 3050 Sapp Road, Cottondale, violation of conditional release.
Melinda Wagner, 37, 2843 Little Zion Road, Sneads, violation of state probation, sale of methamphetamine.
Ashley Haney, 38, 2808 Sand Ridge Road, Sneads, hold for Calhoun County.
Richard Brown, 49, 202 Winding Road, Dothan, AL, driving without a driver’s license.
Safaria Scott, 21, 4649 Highway 273, Graceville, failure to appear.
James Parmer, 32, 2935 Garden View Road, Marianna, criminal mischief (felony).
Clay Alday, 34, 4523 Cook Road, Marianna, battery on a person 65 or older (domestic), resisting arrest without violence.
Nikki Weems, 51, 1108 Minnesota Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Demetris Thomas, 23, 15681 SE County Road 69, Blountstown, hold for Liberty County.
Ryan Langford, 33, 3249 Magnolia St., Cottondale, child abuse (two counts).
Jonathan Hartsfield, 40, 3461 Skyline Drive, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Dexter Williams, 32, 6697 Reddoch Road, Grand Ridge, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of methamphetamine, tag attached not assigned.
Megan Dennia, 36, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Jennifer Langford, 27, 3249 Magnolia St., Cottondale, child abuse (two counts).
Timothy Burnett, 50, 20 Church St., Crawfordville, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 268