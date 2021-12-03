Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec.1-3:

Cory Rankin, 40, 134 Walnut Drive, Garner, NC, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting without violence.

Darwin Rivera, 46, 6956 Davis St., Sneads, fugitive from justice (Cowetta County, GA), giving false information to police, driving with expired license for more than six months.

Donna Sisco, 50, 925 East Magnolia Drive, Tallahassee, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband, hold for Leon County.

Zachary Hatfield, 32, 5441 Brown St., Graceville, violation of state probation.

Dairon Ramos, 30, 14811 SW 139 Court, Miami, failure to appear, two counts (violation of injunction for protection, aggravated stalking while violation of injunction in place).

Benjamin Nobles, 45, 2879 Magnolia Blossom Lane, Marianna, resisting with violence.

Juanita Knowles, 42, 324 Simpson St., Hartselle, AL, DUI and serious bodily injury to another, DUI and property damage.