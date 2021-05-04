Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 1-4:
Anthony Grimes, 52, 5894 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon-three counts, criminal mischief over $200 but less than $1,000, throwing deadly missile in occupied vehicle.
Jeremiah Parris, 23, 2965 Sunset Drive, Marianna, violation of injunction.
Christopher Martin, 23, 8133 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, felony battery.
James Smith, 41, 7159 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, grand theft, dealing in stolen property-two counts, theft.
Gilbert Frost, 47, 1788 Virginia St., Alford, no driver’s license, attaching tag not assigned.
Roger Cones, 65, 1969 Hope School Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alexis Miller, 22, 2875 Borden St., Marianna, affray.
Latorish Gardner, 48, 3131 Whiteville Road, Marianna, hold for Holmes County.
Joseph Sanders, 38, 1445 Curry Ferry Road, Bonifay, hold for Holmes County.
Lynze Triplett, 38, 1445 Curry Ferry Road, Bonifay, hold for Holmes County.
Ernest Dixon, 32, 5272 Ellaville Road, Campbellton, trespass after warning.
Cara Truax, 35, 22295 NW Lake McKinzie, Altha, hold for Washington County, hold for Calhoun County.
Clifford Martin, 34, 16952 NW 16th St., Blountstown, hold for Liberty County.
Jason Kilpatrick, 41, 2217 Kilpatrick Lane, Sneads, battery (domestic).
Cynthia Hughes, 40, 134 Petty Road, Marianna, hold for Washington County.
Ricky Steverson, 50, 1951 Holly Timber Road, Alford, violation of state probation.
Jason Trim, 43, 6471 S State Highway 109, Slocomb, AL, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked, no motor vehicle registration).
Marvin Tharpe, 48, 912 Spring Creek Road, Bainbridge, GA, aggravated battery.
Franklin Smith, 51, 13909 M.A. Hodges Road, Graceville, violation of parole.
JAIL POPULATION: 268