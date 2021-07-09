Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 7-9:

Dustin Walters, 36, 4043 Kirkland Road, Graceville, driving under the influence.

Erica Pittman, 35, 1985B Hope School Road, Marianna, hold for Calhoun and Bay counties.

Arturo Alomas, 33, 4104 Windemere Drive, Lithonia, GA, failure to appear.

Samantha Long, 27, 140 Pineview Drive, Chattahoochee, battery.

David Smith, 46, 2691 Thomas St., Cottondale, possession of marijuana-more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Hileman, 31, 16888 NW 22nd St., Blountstown, violation of state probation, hold for Bay County.

Jessica Tyus, 35, 7868 Seminole St., Sneads, failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams).

Trent Smith, 20, 2691 Thomas St., Cottondale, transmission of child pornography, unlawful use of a two-way device, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.