Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 16-18:
Melinda Wagner, 36, 1927 Church St., Marianna, battery-domestic violence.
Abbagail Nunea, 25, 1927 Church St., Marianna, battery-domestic violence.
Jerald Land, 37, 3307 Highway 69, Grand Ridge, principle to criminal mischief ($1,000 or more).
Matias Francisco, 30, 1940 Central Road, Sneads, operating a motor vehicle without license.
Matthew Flottman, 19, 1820 North Main St., Tennessee Ridge, TN, burglary while armed, grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a conveyance, criminal mischief over $1,000, petit theft-two counts, criminal mischief under $1,000.
Trevor Stephens, 27, 2815 Highway 69, Grand Ridge, burglary of a structure or conveyance.
Hunter Holyfield, 20, 1820 North Main St., Tennessee Ridge, TN, burglary while armed, grand theft of a firearm, criminal mischief over $1,000, petit theft-two counts, criminal mischief under $1,000.
Paul Morgan, 67, 1936A Ace Lane, Marianna, driving under the influence with property damage.
Eric Enfinger, 32, 4915 White Drive, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Andrew Chambliss, 43, 5296 10th St., Malone, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.
Quintwin Speights, 40, 3483 Plantation Circle, Marianna, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of MDMA/Ecstasy.
JAIL POPULATION: 204
