Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 16-18:

Melinda Wagner, 36, 1927 Church St., Marianna, battery-domestic violence.

Abbagail Nunea, 25, 1927 Church St., Marianna, battery-domestic violence.

Jerald Land, 37, 3307 Highway 69, Grand Ridge, principle to criminal mischief ($1,000 or more).

Matias Francisco, 30, 1940 Central Road, Sneads, operating a motor vehicle without license.

Matthew Flottman, 19, 1820 North Main St., Tennessee Ridge, TN, burglary while armed, grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a conveyance, criminal mischief over $1,000, petit theft-two counts, criminal mischief under $1,000.

Trevor Stephens, 27, 2815 Highway 69, Grand Ridge, burglary of a structure or conveyance.

Hunter Holyfield, 20, 1820 North Main St., Tennessee Ridge, TN, burglary while armed, grand theft of a firearm, criminal mischief over $1,000, petit theft-two counts, criminal mischief under $1,000.