Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 29, 2021 through Jan. 4, 2022:
Sharon Wittmann, 46, 4294 Norton Still Road, Marianna, domestic battery by strangulation, battery on a person 65 or older.
Michael Kincaid, 38, 5255 Carter Loop, Marianna, driving while license suspended (habitual), fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.
Elizabeth Glisson, 56, 7922 D’Almberte St., Sneads, failure to appear (assault, battery).
Aaron Smolen, 24, 1274 Maybell Way, Chipley, petit theft.
Sterlin Crumpler, 19, 6295 Birchwood Road, Marianna, possession of controlled/dangerous substance.
Larry Rushin III, 31, 4607 Magnolia Road, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, assault.
Jered Mears, 43, 2490 Curlee Road, Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly Camardella, 53, 1264 Knotty Pine Lane, Marianna, organized fraud.
Amy Wilson, 46, 8273 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lydia Webb, 36, 5454 9th St., Malone, resisting arrest without violence.
Yamier Linares, 27, 8414 NW 3rd St., Miami, battery on a law enforcement officer.
John Porter, 67, 2594 Oid Drive, Chipley, driving under the influence.
Louis Turner, 32, 25335 Carrol Drive, Marianna, petit theft.
Jason Alford, 40, 1987 Hunter Drive, Sneads, felon in possession of firearm - two counts, discharging firearm in public - two counts, improper exhibition of firearm - two counts, criminal mischief over $1,000 - two counts, felony criminal mischief, trespassing with firearm, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, violation of state probation.
Jason Rudd, 19, 4501 Decatur St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence.
Shane Bartley, 47, 336 Valley View Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended - knowingly.
Victor Lopez-Garcia, 44, 5168 U.S. 90, Marianna, driving while license suspended - knowingly.
Joshua Parramore, 24, 7233 Welcome Church Road, failure to appear (domestic violence), violation of conditional release (battery - domestic violence).
Andrew Parramore, 28, 7233 Welcome Church Road, Sneads, resisting officer without violence.
Joy Harris, 21, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, operating motor vehicle without license, giving false name to law enforcement officer.
Eric Wade, 40, 4449 Holly Hill Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended - knowingly.
Stephon Johnson, 24, 4210 Cedar St., Marianna, failure to appear (operating a motor vehicle without license, no registration), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm.
Bradley Miller, 57, 7917 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, driving while license suspended - habitual.
Fiona Bess, 30, 2823 St. John St., Marianna, hold for Bay County.
Tori Owens, 22, 119 West Washington St., Chattahoochee, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alesha Green, 40, 1969 Hamm Pond Road, Sneads, violation of conditional release.
Marques White, 41, 2821 Mayhill Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Michael Moore, 50, 5847 Formosa Lane, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Jason Adkins, 47, 2221 Mill Road, Cottondale, awaiting transport to FDOC.
Candi Waters, 32, 2807 Caledonia St., Marianna, sentenced to county jail.
Kimberly Mincy, 40, 2827 Stuart Ave., Marianna, delivery of controlled substance, failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia).
Stephanie Nidiffer, 36, 439 Cecil Varnum Road, Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.
Jerald Blue, 45, 5305-c 12th St., Malone, giving false name to law enforcement officer during an investigation.
Octxavis Garrett, 34, 5878 Shermanites Road, Greenwood, possession of MDMA, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 259