Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Nov. 28-Dec. 1:

Derrick Harrell, 42, 826 Stone Road, Grand Ridge, failure to appear.

Jaquarious Jackson, 21, 1026 White Ave., Graceville, failure to appear.

Kaden Shiver, 22, 2181 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, child abuse.

Clay Alday, 33, 4523 Cook Road, Marianna, petit theft.

Karlee Bush, 28, 4360 Pearl St., Marianna, violation of state probation.

Jaquan Daniels, 20, 924 Bethel St., Chattahoochee, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Tammy Dixon, 38, 4222 Woodberry Road, Marianna, threats to law enforcement.

Christopher Thompson Jr., 24, 2525 Texas St. (Apt. 139), Tallahassee, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).

JAIL POPULATION: 205

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
