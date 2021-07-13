Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 10-13:

James Goodwin, 65, 7164 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, trespass.

Michael Trice, 42, 522 County Road 192, Abbeville, AL, fleeing and eluding with lights and siren active, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly), aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, trespass, resisting an officer without violence, violation of state probation.

Quantravious Pierson, 37, 203 South Rawls, Enterprise, AL, petit theft, felon in possession of firearm/ammunition, carjacking.

Michael Virag, 41, 2333 Burke Lane, Marianna, no-contact order violation.

Cletus Smith, 32, 4092 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, trespass occupied structure or conveyance.

James Jones, 53, 2300 Sherman Ave., Panama City, shoplifting.

Marie Labit, 35, 4105 Bunny Trail Road, Marianna, trespassing after warning.

Ricki Land, 25, 5189 Russell St., Greenwood, battery - domestic violence.