Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 7-9:
Elijah Roberts, 37, 2747 Hillcrest Circle, Vernon, violation of conditional release, failure to appear (battery-domestic violence).
Todd Bailey, 51, 3131 Willow St., Cottondale, battery-domestic violence.
Curtis Lee, 29, 5040 Copper Head Lane, Bascom, failure to appear (driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked).
Matthew Olds Jr., 51, 5348 Birdsview Road, Campbellton, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Bay County, non-child support.
Keith Perkins, 25, 6743 22nd St., St. Petersburg, battery on law enforcement officer.
Brandy Tyus, 27, 3979 Saye Lane, Marianna, battery.
Richard Robinson, 40, 16S Sand Palm Road, Freeport, hold for Alachua County.
Brandy Miller, 33, 116 Leserly Road, Satsuma, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Williams, 46, 13436 Aswan Road, Opalocka, non-child support.
Harry Bellamy, 58, 4222 Woodberry Road, Marianna, aggravated assault.
Penny McDonald, 60, 5624 NE 2nd St., Okeechobee, violation of state probation.
Marshall Singleton, 49, 35 Annie Brown Ave., Quincy, violation of state probation.
Minnie Smith, 56, 5954 Huntsville Road,l Greenwood, fraudulent use of credit card, exploitation of elderly or disabled adult (less than $10,00).
Josie Johnson, 32, 2741 Henderson Road, Cottondale, no driver’s license.
JAIL POPULATION: 205
