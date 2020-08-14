Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 12-14:
Justin Kenney, 32, 116 E Washington St., Chattahoochee, petit theft.
Albert Brincefield, 39, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of certain drug without prescription, possession of controlled substance, grand theft motor vehicle, arson, driving while license suspended or revoked, tampering with evidence.
Erik Deming, 40, 2814 Sycamore Road, Alford, possession of methamphetamine.
Garrett Carman, 22, 20830 NE WC Reeder Road, Blountstown, violation of state probation.
Timothy Smith, 44, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Morris Henderson, 45, 6667 Brushy Pond Road, Grand Ridge, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence.
Domingo Fernando, 22, 4757 Watson St., Marianna, reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, child abuse-three counts, operating a motor vehicle without a license, hold for ICE.
Anthony Burgess, 45, 2839 Miltonia Ave., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Karen Dalafave, 55, 4317B Deering St., Marianna, battery (domestic).
Danny Tijerina, 20, 2485 Phillip Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Amber Roedell, 29, 4864 Memphis Church Road, Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.
Pernell Anderson, 33, 2958 Stanley St. (Apt. 4), Marianna, hold for Leon County, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper exhibition of firearm/dangerous weapon, resisting officer without violence, attempted burglary, aggravated assault-two counts.
Brian Bays, 27, 11297 County Road 229, Oxford, hold for Sumter and Orange counties.
JAIL POPULATION: 213
