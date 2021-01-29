 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

  2021-01-29
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 27-29:

Jeffrey Land, 31, 637 Apalachicola Ave., Alford, criminal mischief (over $200, less than $1,000), trespass after warning.

Adam Jablonski, 33, 2646 Wesley Road, Cottondale, possession of paraphernalia.

Natasha Smith, 43, 8301 Robbins road, Laurel Hill, hold for Okaloosa.

Bobby Sharpe, 35, 1009 NE 76th St., Oldtown, violation of state probation.

Stephanie Peterson, 47, 22558 NW Lake McKenzie Road, Altha, hold for Bay County.

Timothy Buell, 41, 726 Blanchard Drive, Panama City Beach, violation of state probation.

Cleitus Smith, 31, 4092 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, corruption by threat to a public servant.

Amelia Wheeler, 25, 177 Cedar Creek Road, Luverne, AL, hold for Calhoun County.

Heather Foulkes, 24, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence), disorderly conduct.

James Jones, 53, transient, hold for Bay County.

JAIL POPULATION: 204

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
