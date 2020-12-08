Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 5-8:

Roger Amyx, 52, 246 Princeton Road, Dothan, AL, driving under the influence (bond revoked), hold for Washington County.

Jan Renee Capps, 48, P.O. Box 262, Greenwood, violation of state probation, driving while license suspended-knowingly.

Devin Ranew, 27, 4936 Satin Road, Bascom, fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting officer without violence.

Edgar Sales-Cinto, 25, 4752 Watson Drive, Marianna, operating motor vehicle without license, hold for ICE.

Christopher Elmore, 26, 5157 Peanut Road, Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended-habitual, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, failure to register motor vehicle.

Ray Velasquez, 54, 1507 N Palm, Fresno, CA, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without license.

Jamal Chatman, 21, 5156 Brywood Road, Campbellton, battery (domestic violence).