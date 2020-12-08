 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 5-8:

Roger Amyx, 52, 246 Princeton Road, Dothan, AL, driving under the influence (bond revoked), hold for Washington County.

Jan Renee Capps, 48, P.O. Box 262, Greenwood, violation of state probation, driving while license suspended-knowingly.

Devin Ranew, 27, 4936 Satin Road, Bascom, fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting officer without violence.

Edgar Sales-Cinto, 25, 4752 Watson Drive, Marianna, operating motor vehicle without license, hold for ICE.

Christopher Elmore, 26, 5157 Peanut Road, Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended-habitual, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, failure to register motor vehicle.

Ray Velasquez, 54, 1507 N Palm, Fresno, CA, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without license.

Jamal Chatman, 21, 5156 Brywood Road, Campbellton, battery (domestic violence).

Ivan Nelson, 56, 2643 Faney St., Cottondale, driving under the influence.

Jamal McGriff, 28, 5560 Bevis Road, Bascom, violation of state probation.

Marcus Jump, 27, 2386A Highway 73, Marianna, possession of marijuana-under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 209

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
