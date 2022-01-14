Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 12-13:
Stacy Jenkins, 50, 572 NE 2018 St., Lawtey, failure to appear (operating commercial vehicle on suspended license).
Edward Pollock, 41, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Delaina Nanos, 36, 5040 Copperhead Lane, Bascom, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy McRae, 31, 6967 Florida St., Grand Ridge, sexual battery on victim under 12 years of age, lewd and lascivious molestation.
Jesse Rabon Jr., 41, 2909 Salem Church Road, Sneads, battery—domestic violence.
Caprina Bastian, 25, 2917 Sunset Drive, Marianna, battery—domestic.
Draven Perkins, 23, 226 Cactus St., Tallahassee, negligent homicide.
Thomas Bell, 19, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, burglary of conveyance, petit larceny.
Robert Harris, 36, 2528 Cypress Grove Road, Grand Ridge, violation of parole.