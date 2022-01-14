 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 Comments

Police roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 12-13:

Stacy Jenkins, 50, 572 NE 2018 St., Lawtey, failure to appear (operating commercial vehicle on suspended license).

Edward Pollock, 41, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delaina Nanos, 36, 5040 Copperhead Lane, Bascom, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy McRae, 31, 6967 Florida St., Grand Ridge, sexual battery on victim under 12 years of age, lewd and lascivious molestation.

Jesse Rabon Jr., 41, 2909 Salem Church Road, Sneads, battery—domestic violence.

Caprina Bastian, 25, 2917 Sunset Drive, Marianna, battery—domestic.

Draven Perkins, 23, 226 Cactus St., Tallahassee, negligent homicide.

Thomas Bell, 19, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, burglary of conveyance, petit larceny.

Robert Harris, 36, 2528 Cypress Grove Road, Grand Ridge, violation of parole.

Johnny Finch, 44, 1996 Croooms Road, Cottondale, hold for another agency.

Oda Lee Myrick, 36, 5234 Elmore Road, Graceville, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, burglary of conveyance.

JAIL POPULATION: 248

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 8-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 5-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 29, 2021 through Jan. 4, 2022:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert