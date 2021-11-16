Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 13-16:
Jorge Feria-Parra, 34, 3601 Magic Drive, San Antonio, Texas, retail theft.
Robert Self, 24, 4488 Dolphin Lane, Marianna, abuse of a child, neglect of a child.
William Adams, 61, (address not provided), sale of methamphetamine, fugitive from justice (Ward County, ND).
Angela Moore, 49, 1116 Sanders Ave., Graceville, trespassing of a structure or conveyance.
Audra Vickery, 37, 8168 Hawley St., Sneads, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Correll, 41, 21441 County Road 75, Altha, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (Clonazepam), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Calhoun County.
David Lang, 58, 4144 Herring Ave., Marianna, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kasey Story, 39, 2743 Levy St., Cottondale, failure to appear (battery - domestic).
Jessie Holley, 74, 2352 Alexsam Drive, Marianna, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Tyrone Godfrey, 35, 5177 Able Lane, Marianna, driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of county probation.
Thomas Racaniello, 40, 4653 Evans Lane, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tyler Neel, 28, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, hold for Bay County.
Sabrina Neal, 39, 2827A Rockwell St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Kevin Karanza, 36, 4525 Putnam St., Marianna, violation of conditional release, failure to appear (possession of marijuana - under 20 grams).
Shaleeah Parrish, 30, 1988 Jackson Ave., Sneads, petit theft - retail.
Tre’von Sims, 18, 5816 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (giving false name to law enforcement officer).
Breona Pollock, 31, 6734 Rocky Lane, Grand Ridge, fraudulent use of personal identification.
JAIL POPULATION: 256